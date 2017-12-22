Australian Christian evangelist and motivational speaker Nicholas James Vujicic popularly known as Nick Vujicic and wife Kanae Vujicic welcomed a set of identical twins on December 20.

Overjoyed Vujicic took to Facebook to share the story writing: “Our Identical Double Blessing from Our Gracious and Almighty God! Born Dec 20th – Olivia Mei Vujicic (red bow, 5lbs2oz @ 7:54am) and Ellie Laurel Vujicic (yellow bow, 5lbs14oz @ 7:56am) !!! Mommy (Kanae Vujicic) and Girls doing wonderful.”

This is the couple’s third and fourth child and the medics reported that the babies were both in perfect health.

