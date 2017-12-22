A top official in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government in Zimbabwe says his wife played a key role in ousting Robert Mugabe from power.

Chris Mutsvangwa, a war veteran and special adviser to the new president, said his wife Monica and the recently-appointed justice minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, should be congratulated for spear-heading the impeachment process last month that prompted Mugabe’s resignation.

“They did it constitutionally and even that old man (Mugabe) could not resist the charges because he had seen that the charges were well crafted to the extent that he resigned on his own,” Mutsvangwa said, in quotes carried by NewZimbabwe.com.

Monica Mutsvangwa, who was recently appointed a provincial minister for eastern Manicaland, read out the charges against the 93-year-old on the afternoon of November 21. Those charges had been earlier crafted by Ziyambi, Mutsvangwa said.

Mugabe then resigned, and the impeachment was called off.

Source: News24