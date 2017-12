A seven year old boy is battling for his life at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after being shot by a friend as they were playing.

The incident happened at Chinkhali village near Mponela Trading Centre.

According to information at hand, the boy used his father’s gun who ply business at Mponela Trading Centre.

Dowa Police Spokesperson Ken Kandiyado confirmed of the development in an interview with the press saying the gun has been confiscated.

More details to come….