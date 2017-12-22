



Times, Times Group is launching an e-version of its newspapers, E-Times, to become the first of its kind on the local market.

Times Group boasts of a 360 degrees presence in the media industry in Malawi, having, in its fold, a daily newspaper, two weekend papers, a radio station, television and online platforms, which include Twitter and Facebook.

This newest addition completes the media convergence that the group embarked on four years ago when it established the first national privately-owned television station in the history of this nation.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Times Group Commercial Manager, Chimwemwe Sambo, said, with this innovation, the group is breaking geographical and time boundaries to make products under the Times family more easily accessible to the company’s customer base.

“We will boost our circulation and, in turn, readership and this will have a ripple effect on the value for money for our advertisers. The E-Times offers 24/7/365 accessibility, convenience, portability, easy archiving to reduce piling of newspapers and so much more. As the leading and biggest media house in the country, we have the responsibility to constantly and consistently set the pace for the industry” she said.

Those to subscribe to E-Times will only be required to pay half the price [K300] of the hardcopy version of the paper and will have options on the length of time to subscribe. Options available include seven-day subscription, monthly and annual subscription.

Times Group Editor-in-Chief, George Kasakula, described the development as further evidence that Times Group continues to lead and set standards for the media industry in Malawi.

He said the group will always strive to evolve in keeping with developments in the industry, which, currently, are leaning more towards online media.

“We will now deliver the content right into the hands of our audience and this is a historic moment in the media industry in Malawi. We are very excited and we are ready to take up the challenge to beat our own standards in our role as watchdogs,” he said.

To sign up, clients need to visit www.times.mw/e-edition and follow the step by step instructions.

The history of Times Group dates back to1895, making it arguably the oldest media house in Malawi and the group has, in all this time, led in innovation in the industry while striving to give the nation balanced and analytical news.

This year, the group retained the Misa Malawi Media House of the Year and Television Station of the Year awards.





