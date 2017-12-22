Two preachers have engaged in blows in the full glare of market women at the Kumasi central market in the Ashanti Region of Ghana over offering.
The self-acclaimed men of God converted the Kumasi Central market into a boxing arena
Two mobile preachers who claim to be Christian ministers drew attention at the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti region of Ghana on Wednesday afternoon, engaged in fisticuffs over offertory.
According to GhanaWeb, the self-acclaimed men of God converted the market into a boxing arena on December 20, and engaged in blows ripping each other’s clothes in the process.
Reports indicate that the two mobile preachers identified as Evangelist Samuel Kwame Boateng and Evangelist Kwame Poku, have been engaging in verbal assaults frequently over offertory from passersby but the situation degenerated into a public fisticuff on Wednesday.
A correspondent who visited the scene reported that one of the traders attributed the fight between the two individuals to the fast approaching Christmas since they needed money to celebrate but one was amassing more collection than the other.
Samuel Kwame Boateng who spoke in an interview after the brawl said his colleague preacher has been insulting; issuing threats and makes attempts to attack him physically.
He said he was then advised by one of the women at the market to beat his colleague preacher to serve as a deterrent hence his actions which rather degenerated into a fight which onlookers described as shameful.