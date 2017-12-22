Two preachers have engaged in blows in the full glare of market women at the Kumasi central market in the Ashanti Region of Ghana over offering.



The self-acclaimed men of God converted the Kumasi Central market into a boxing arenaTwo mobile preachers who claim to be Christian ministers drew attention at the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti region of Ghana on Wednesday afternoon, engaged in fisticuffs over offertory.

According to GhanaWeb, the self-acclaimed men of God converted the market into a boxing arena on December 20, and engaged in blows ripping each other’s clothes in the process.