North Korea may be in serious trouble as the United States has brought new sanctions against the country before the UN.
The new sanctions is expected to come up for vote at the Security Council on Friday, diplomats said.
According to AFP, this new measure would ban nearly 90 percent of refined oil products to North Korea and order the repatriation of all North Korean nationals working abroad within 12 months.