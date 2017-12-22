They are still grouping and getting new members after breaking off from the Chileka giants: the Black Missionaries.

Reggae artist Lenzoh Mshangha has part ways with Skeffa Chimoto to join The Wailing Brothers.

Mshangha told Malawi24 that his separation with Chimoto does not mean that there is bad blood between them.

“I just want to clear out the rumour that there is some misunderstanding between me and Skeffa Chimoto, this is a big lie, we are still friends.”

“Me and Skeffa grew up together and we went to the same school, more of that we come from same village. We are brothers in a way,” he said.