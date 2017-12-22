A South Carolina teacher and a wife of a Nigerian doctor, has been arrested and charged with the sexual battery of a child.

Jennifer Olajire-Aro, 27, was arrested on December 18. The Charleston Post and Courier reports that Olajire-Aro is a resident of John’s Island.

It was the victim who told officials at Burke High School about the alleged abuse.

A school spokesman, Charles Francis, told the newspaper, “The incidents occurred off campus.” ABC Charleston reports that the alleged abuse between Olajire-Aro and the student lasted for “several months.”

Olajire-Aro has admitted to the abuse and said that occurred three times in different locations between November and December. Her bond was set at $100,000.

A The Knot page for Jennifer Olajire-Aro says that she married Taofeek Olajire-Aro Jennifer has a 10-month old baby. Taofeek Olajire-Aro is listed as general surgery doctor in South Carolina.