



Malawi’s representatives in 2018 continental competitions, Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security, have sought Football Association of Malawi’s (Fam) help in, among other things, preparing budgets for the teams’ assignments.

Both teams have paid $20,300 (about K14, 616, 000) bond to Fam for their participation in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League (Wanderers) and Confederations Cup (Masters), underlining their seriousness to fulfil the requirements for competing continentally.

Wanderers were drawn against AC Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the preliminary round whereas Masters, after their TNM Super League debut, face Petro de Luanda of Angola. Both games are set for early February.

According to www.tripadvisor. com accommodation in Kinshasa, DRC ranges from K40,000 to K172,000 per night where the same site indicates that in Luanda, Angola, accommodation varies from K80,000 to K166,000 per night.

The two sides are also expected to spend a lot of money on air tickets.

Nomads General Secretary, Mike Butao, said it was too early to disclose their budget as they were working under the supervision of Fam.

“We can’t come with assumptions now because we might send a bad signal. Being an international match, we are jointly working with Fam so that we should come up with a tight and meaningful budget,” he said.

Asked on new signings, Butao said the 2017 TNM Super League champions would not rush to register them ahead of the December 31 2017 deadline.

“The good thing is that we have a good squad and we can pick 25 players before the deadline and leave room for five. Thereafter, we might need to bite the bullet to pay for late registration [of players]. It won’t make sense to sign players just for the sake of it. We can only sign players that will add value [to the team],” he said.

Although Masters released a tentative budget of K40 million for their trip to Angola, the team’s owner, Alfred Gangata, said they would know their exact budget when they are through with Fam.

“Travelling involves a lot and we are currently finalising the budget. In the meantime, I just want to congratulate my players for a job well done. Some doubted us and said we would get relegated in our first season but we have dodged it. We even reached the semi-finals of the Fisd Challenge Cup,” he said.

Fam General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, said they were mandated to support Wanderers and Masters to avoid unforeseeable circumstances in the continental assignments.

“I was out [of the country] and I don’t know how the budget preparatory meetings have gone. Masters inquired about our support whereas Wanderers already started working with our Finance Department. When they are through with that section, we will also share other technical logistics on how fast to process visas and if there might be need to get an interpreter, among other things,” he said.

Meanwhile, world football governing body, Fifa President Gianni Infantino, has congratulated Wanderers for winning the championship for the first time in 11 years.

In a letter sent through Football Association of Malawi yesterday,

Infantino said the title was as a result of hard-work by everyone involved with Wanderers, including the coaches, administrators and player





