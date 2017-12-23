



With this season’s TNM Super League champions and relegated teams known, this weekend’s battle for points is more about bragging rights.

Topping the fixtures is a Lilongwe derby between Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club at Silver Stadium this afternoon.

Civil Coach, Franco Ndawa, said they take pride in defeating Silver.

“Our start in the league this season was not good. When we picked up form, we had lost valuable points. We want to give our fans something to cheer about at the end of the season, more especially during this period,” he said.

Silver Team Manager, Francis Songo, said the two teams were classes apart, and it was important to prove it in the derby.

“Having failed to reach our target of winning the league [championship], we can only give our fans a [consolation] of a win over our rivals,” he said.

Civil have star players such as Innocent Tanganyika, Righteous Banda and Fletcher Bandawe whereas the Bankers will rely on Mathews Sibale, Levisio Maganizo and Thuso Paipi.

In another potentially exciting match, Nyasa Big Bullets host Masters Security FC at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre this afternoon.

Bullets assistant Coach, Elia Kananji, hinted that they would change the playing squad.

“We never doubt our players and the ones that we will feature know that we have to win. We don’t want to spoil our supporters’ mood during this festive period,” he said.

Kananji has a pool of players. However, Fischer Kondowe, Nelson Kangunje, Emmanuel Zoya and Mike Mkwate have been the most outstanding this season.

Masters Coach, Abbas Makawa, said they were determined to shock Bullets, and prove wrong those who doubt the team’s survival in the Caf Confederations Cup.

“Bullets are a good side and if we beat them, then all those that doubt us will start believing in what we are doing,” he said.





Source link