



This afternoon’s TNM Super League fixtures will have no impact on the prize-receiving list as eventual champions Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club have already sealed the required top-four slots.

Bullets will be up against Masters Security at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre while Silver host Civil Sporting Club in Lilongwe. Moyale Barracks and Blue Eagles are expected to battle for fifth place at Mzuzu Stadium.

Wanderers, who will be crowned champions after their last fixture against Red Lion at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe tomorrow, top the 16-team log table with insurmountable 68 points whereas Bullets, Silver and Civil are second, third and fourth with 64, 58 and 48 points, respectively.

Eagles are fifth with 44 points and they will surrender the position to seventh-placed Moyale if they stutter this afternoon because the latter have 43 points.

The top-four teams are expected to receive K15 million,K7 million, K4 million and K3.5 million, in that order.

But despite being guaranteed a top-four finish, Bullets, Silver and Civil yesterday said they are determined to have a happy ending to the season.

“As the season concludes, we would like to keep our fans in good festive mood with a win in our last match. To us, our last game is very important although it will not change our position on the log table,” said Bullets assistant coach Elia Kananji.

Silver team manager Francis Songo said they cannot afford a loss in their last match as they would like to earn a third-straight win and wipe out their recent misery that saw them losing touch on their title campaign following draws and a loss to Red Lions.

“We would like to win our last game so as not to add a second loss on our sheet this season. Our defeat by Red Lions was enough and we do not need to soil our record with another loss,” he said.

