Matthew Sibale and Blessings Tembo scored in each half to inspire Silver Strikers to a deserved 2-1 victory over city rivals Civil Sporting Club in a TNM Super League match played at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Central Bankers wasted no time by finding the back of the net through their goal scoring machine following a brilliant exchange of passes from the visitors.

The match failed to reach to spectators’ expectations as it was more or less like a ceremonial clash.

Twice, Raphael Phiri wasted golden opportunities when he was set through by Righteous Banda.

Brighton Munthali was then called into action to produce a stunning save to deny Fletcher Bandawe from scoring.

Tembo was on course for a magnificent goal but his goal bound shot was deflected for a corner to the relief of the home team.

Come second half, both teams made some changes with Sibale and Timothy Nyirenda being replaced by Green Harawa and Levison Maganizo.

Civil introduced Joseph Kachule as they tried to get something out of the match.

However, the Area 47 giants sealed the game with a stunning free kick from Tembo when Victor Limbani was brought down just outside the penalty box.

Phiri was having a bad day in office as he kept on missing chance after chance.

The servants then pulled one back in the dying minutes through Kachule who scored from a free kick but it was too late as referee Easter Zimba blew his whistle to mark the end of the match.

The Bankers have finished on third position for the second time running with 61 points while the servants have finished the season on fourth position with 48 points.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barrack and Blue Eagles played to a 1-all draw, with Chamveka Gwetsani scoring for the Soldiers while Micium Mhone scored for the area 30 based side.

The season will be wrapped up on Sunday when the newly crowned champions Be Forward Wanderers will take on Red Lions at Bingu National Stadium.

A win for the Nomads will see them setting a new record of winning the championship with 71 points while a win for the Zomba based Soldiers will see them making the top 8.