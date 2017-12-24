



The Mangochi Diocese of the Catholic Church has said it will continue to offer basic social services to needy Malawians as a way of filling up development gaps which are left due to resource constraints.

Vicar General of the Diocese, Father Frank Chingale, was speaking in Machinga when Catholic Development Commission of Malawi (Cadecom) of the diocese handed over three boreholes to Traditional Authorities Nkoola and Kapoloma.

Chingale observed that as a church, they are more concerned that people, regardless of their religious affiliation, are having basic necessities in their life in order for them to competently serve God in various capacities.

Chingale said potable water is one of the most critical things that can help human beings to improve their lives, hence the donation of the boreholes, which were drilled with funds from Trocare.

“We will continue providing some of the things which people in the country need. We are not into competition with government, but rather, we want to reach areas where government cannot reach due to other challenges,” he said.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Nkoola appealed for more support in the water sector to prevent people in his area from contracting water-borne diseases such as cholera.

Nkoola explained that for a long time, people from his area have been drinking water from unprotected sources such as rivers and dams, a thing which he said has been subjecting them to cholera outbreaks almost every rain season.

He feared that if there is no solution in sight, more people risk contracting the disease this year again.

“Instead of celebrating the rains, people here are worried because we are aware that one of us will die because of cholera and other infections because more people are drinking contaminated water,” he said.





Source link