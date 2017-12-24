



Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president, Enock Chihana, was a relieved man on Friday after the High Court in Lilongwe nullified an order that stopped him from executing duties as the party’s president.

The court ruling follows an order that Dan Msowoya, Christopher Ritchie, Owen Mumba, Ernest Kanyanya obtained about two weeks ago, restraining Chihana from acting as Aford president due to the expiry of his tenure on September 8, 2017.

In his ruling, High Court Judge, Charles Mkandawire, told the warring parties to go for a roundtable discussion and agree on dates for convention.

Mkandawire said the party’s national governing council should meet on December 27 to agree on when to hold the national conference or convention.

He ordered Chihana to summon the meeting.

Mkandawire also ordered Chihana to undertake full responsibility of ensuring the security of every party official and member.

The judge warned that breaching the terms shall constitute contempt of court.

He also said the court cannot decide the day of convention as it is not the responsibility of court to run parties.

“Political parties are run by their executive councils whose head is president, hence the court is reinstating the party president in his position,” Mkandawire said.

Aford lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa told the court that there was no way the court could stop Chihana who was elected on the same day as other council members.

Khonyongwa argued that stopping the president was meant to create a vacuum in the political party.

In an interview on Friday, Chihana welcomed the court ruling saying he will be calling for a meeting over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“I sincerely appreciate the court decision and I am ready to follow the court decision,” Chihana said.

The battle for leadership in Aford started when Member of Parliament for Karonga Central Frank Mwenefumbo declared his interest to contest for the party presidency.





