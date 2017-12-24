Their application was found wanting and the top most court in the land decided to kick them out.

The Supreme Court has thrown out an application by two civil society organisations (CSOs) to join the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project case, paving way for Khato Civils to proceed with implementation of the project.

The two organisations Youth and Society (YAS) and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) applied to join or replace Malawi Law Society (MLS) in the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project case.

MLS earlier asked the court to review Lilongwe Water Board’s (LWB) decision to award Khato Civils Limited the contract for the water project before an environmental impact assessment was conducted.

That application was dismissed by Justice Lovemore Chikopa and MLS chose not to take further action. This prompted YAS and CHRR to file an application asking to replace MLS in the case.

But according to the local media, the court has also dismissed the two organisations’ application and has ruled that the earlier ruling made by Chikopa stands.

This means Khato Civils, which already brought into the country its equipment, can proceed with implementation of the project.

Khato which is owned by businessman Simbi Phiri claims to have already spent K9.8 billion on the project.

The company was awarded the multibillion kwacha project earlier this year. The project will allow LWB to pump water from Salima to Lilongwe with the aim of lessening water challenges in the capital city.