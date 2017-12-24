



The Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has changed the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) national examinations format following the change of curriculum for most of the subjects at this level.

Maneb Executive Director, Gerald Chiunda, said this during a press briefing in Blantyre where he also highlighted that the new format will be effected in 2019.

“Maneb is responding to the curriculum review and removal of JCE examinations by changing format of the 2019 MSCE examinations and introducing new examinable subjects in line with the new curriculum,” he said.

Chiunda cautioned teachers to take up the task of encouraging their students to read widely from the junior level saying the new examination format will tackle everything.

“The 2019 MSCE examinations will take care of both junior and senior secondary content in a balanced way, as the success criteria demands. Concepts that end at junior secondary level will be reflected in the questions for that level and those that develop up to the senior secondary level will also be reflected as they appear in Form 4” he said.

Chiunda further said Maneb will administer examinations for the 24 subjects on the new curriculum expect for Physical Education which he said is non-examinable.

“The new subjects are: Chemistry, Creative Arts, Performing Arts, Physics and Social Studies,” he said.

Maneb has also changed its criteria of handling and procurement of materials and items for all the 2018 practical examinations subjects.

Chiunda disclosed that Maneb will be sending a list of all materials, chemicals and items required for practical examinations to all schools and advise the schools to procure enough of such requirements for all candidates.





Source link