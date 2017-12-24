



Masters Security were expected to pass the final test of the TNM Super League season in Blantyre yesterday but instead the team did not show up to face Nyasa Bullets at Chilomoni Stadium.

As it stands, the team risks punishment from Super League of Malawi. Sulom rules and regulations stipulate that; a club that fails to fulfill a fixture without any just cause, shall have the points forfeited and shall be liable to pay a fine of K500,000, the points shall, therefore, be awarded to the opposing team.

Bullets players, supporters and match officials waited in vain but the side did not report for the match.

Sources indicated that Masters’ players boycotted the match due to unpaid allowances.

Masters General Secretary, Zacharia Nyirenda, was apologetic for failing to pitch up.

“Ours is an apology to the entire football fraternity. It happened because of poor coordination between club and the sponsor. Our sponsor promised to give our players their dues for the month of November which fell due on December 15. Unfortunately today [Saturday] being the Sabbath our sponsor did not access that funds. Despite forfeiting the game the sponsor has promised to pay the allowances,” he said.

Bullets Coach, Rodgers Yasin, said it was unfortunate that Masters failed to show up for the game.

“Even though we have collected three points it would have been better if we played. We spent a lot of money preparing for this game. Besides we wanted to give our supporters a victory for the festive period,” he said.

At Silver Stadium in Lilongwe, Silver Strikers finished the 2017 TNM Super League season on a high after beating rivals Civil Sporting Club 2-1at Silver Stadium.

Mozambique bound striker Mathews Sibale grabbed the opener in the early stages of the match before Blessings Tembo curled in a beautiful free kick in the second half to ensure maximum points for the Central Bankers.

Veteran midfielder Joseph Kachule reduced the deficit with a late strike.

Silver have finished the season on position three with 61 points from 30 games whereas Civil settled for fourth spot with 48 points from the same number of games.





Source link