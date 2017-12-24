Lower Shire giants Nchalo United have been promoted to the TNM Super League after winning Masters Security Southern Region Premier League.

Nchalo were awarded three points and two goals without kicking the ball on Saturday following the absence of 7th placed Mangochi Challengers.

Challengers did not report for the game a development that simply pushed Nchalo into the Super League as they were crowned champions.

Nchalo United have been crowned champions with four games to play as they are having 88 points from 36 games while second placed Prison United have 73 points from 37 games.

The club’s chairperson Boston Malunga said it is all happiness for the people of Lower Shire since the mission to play for the Super League has been achieved.

“We are impressed and very happy since when we were starting this league we had a purpose so here today the purpose has been achieved, we will try to be strong in the league, and we will start preparations now,” Malunga explained.

He further said they will try to work extra hard in the remaining four games for them to collect the maximum points which will give them full hope.

In his words, chairperson of the Southern Regional Football League Raphael Humba said they are impressed that the champion for the Masters Security Southern Region league is now known.

He however expressed dissatisfaction with Mangochi challengers for not reporting for the game.

Humba noted that in the second round of the league several teams did not report for games.

He then stated that they will soon introduce amateur club licensing which will help the league to know what qualifications will be there for the lower teams to qualify for the regional competitions.

Humba also advised Nchalo to beef their squad as they prepare for the Super League.

“If you can see those teams that have been relegated in the Super League lacked sponsorship and I advise the newly Super League introduced team that they should try to find sponsorship, and I encourage them to find some experienced players to beef up their squad,” he said.