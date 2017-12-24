



A grand opening deserves a grand closing.

All roads in the Capital City will certainly lead to Civo Stadium, Lilongwe as the TNM Super League season winds up today with a fixture involving champions-designate, Be Forward Wanderers, and Red Lions.

Wanderers fans are expected to throng the venue to celebrate the big day.

Yet, it has not been an easy ride for the Nomads, having defied all odds to claim their first league title in 11 years.

Interestingly, Wanderers started the season at the same venue with a 1-0 victory over deposed champions, Kamuzu Barracks.

After today’s match, Wanderers would be officially crowned champions, having sealed the championship with a game to spare after beating Masters Security FC 4-1 AT Balaka Stadium last week.

Heading into the match, both teams have different purposes. Probably, Wanderers hope to finish the season on a high whereas the Lions want a top-eight finish.

Wanderers Team Manager, Steve Madeira, has been preaching the gospel of unity and hard-work among the players.

“It is celebration time for Wanderers’ family. We do not want to dampen our celebrations and we want to break the record of winning the league with more points,” he said.

If Wanderers beat Lions, they would finish with 71 points.

However, Lions are undefeated in seven games since the Nelson Chirwa-led coaching panel took over from Mike Kumanga and company.

Chirwa, whose side is on position eight with 39 points from 29 games, has since vowed to spoil Nomads’ party.

“Our target is to finish in the top-eight, so we will go flat out against Wanderers. The players know the importance of the match and they cannot afford to relax,” Chirwa said.

In this afternoon’s encounter, Nomads would rely on veterans, Esau Kanyenda, Peter Wadabwa, Joseph Kamwendo and Harry Nyirenda whereas the Lions have Lottie Chawinga, Chikoti Chirwa, Boniface Kaulesi and Kumbukani Mwambene.

At the bottom of the log table, Chitipa United, Blantyre United and Premier Bet Wizards have been relegated to Premier divisions.





Source link