As Malawians are being encouraged to plant trees to combat effects of climate change, a local organisation in Nkhotakota found it necessary to plant trees in the district.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Hussein Collins Chipala who is chairman of the organisation, Tingathe Development Forum (TIDEF), said they planted about 2000 trees.

“On this day, we have managed to plant close to 2000 trees at the deforested communal and individual forests in the Traditional Authority Mphonde area in Nkhotakota District,” he said.

“We have also been carrying out a number of afforestation and reforestation activities in order to restore the ecological integrity of our community.”

According to Chipala, the organisation is also geared to contribute positively towards the development of the country.

“Our organisation’s mission is to increase the capacity of the community in order to contribute effectively to the development of Malawi,” he said.

TIDEF is a community based organization found in Traditional Authority Mphonde, in Nkhotakota district.

It is composed of members of different ages in order to encourage every resident of the area to participate fully in community development.

Since its establishment in 2012, TIDEF has contributed a lot in improving the capacity of youths, women and other vulnerable people by providing them with entrepreneurial skills and improved agricultural techniques.