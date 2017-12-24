The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two people for defrauding Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) of K19.7 million meant for compensation of persons affected by a project.

The two are Martin Zgambo who is Chairperson of Village Grievances Resolution Management Committee (VGRMC) and Herbert Mandala of Snowy and Mountain Engineering Corporation.

According to ACB senior public relations officer Egrita Ndala, investigations established that the two had connived to defraud Millennium Challenge Account of K19, 738, 167 by presenting land for which compensation was already processed as if it (compensation) was not paid.

The funds were meant for compensation of project affected persons (PAPs) at Sonda in Mzuzu.

On 21st December, ACB arrested Zgambo and Mandala.

“They are likely to be charged with corrupt practices with private person contrary to 26 (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act, giving false information to the Bureau contrary to Section 14 1(a) of the Corrupt Practices Act and counselling other people to obtain money by false pretences and theft contrary to Section 23 and 278 of the Penal Code,” Ndala said in a statement.

The two were taken to court immediately after the bureau completed interviewing them.

Trial is expected to commence early 2018.