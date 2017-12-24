Be Forward Wanderers were on Sunday handed the Super League trophy which they won last week.

The champions got to lift the trophy after their final game of the 2017 season, a 1-1 draw with Red Lions.

Nomads won the league last week following a 4-1 win over Masters Security to end their 11-year league drought.

Sundays draw at Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe means they have ended the season with 69 points, two more than second placed Nyasa Big Bullets.

Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers have finished third with 61 points.

During the game on Sunday, Lions scored in the first half. Wanderers equalised in the second half through Mike Kaziputa who was assisted by Joseph Kamwendo.