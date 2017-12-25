President Peter Mutharika has admitted that corruption remains a big challenge in government.

Mutharika made the sentiments during an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Corporation.

Mutharika said there are some government departments like Admarc where corruption has been taking place.

He however said his government is fighting the vice as some people have been fired and others suspended.

”There is indeed corruption. We’ve seen that at Admarc where corruption is taking place but corruption cannot end by pointing figures at one another but we are trying to deal with it as some people have been fired and some being suspended,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika expressed disappointment with some media houses which he said are still reporting that he is shielding seven corrupt ministers.

“I respect journalism, because I have a journalism background but I do not like journalism without responsibility as some continue to report that I am shielding 7 corrupt ministers when that’s not the case because such ministers are not there, I am not shielding anyone,” he said.

He also cited the firing of former agriculture minister George Chaponda as evidence that he is not shielding anyone accused of corruption.

On issues of hunger, Mutharika said his government has made sure that no one has died of hunger and as long he is the president of the country no one will die of hunger.