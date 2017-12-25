



Most of the athletes The Nation spoke to yesterday said they plan to spend their Christmas with their families.

On the other hand, South Africa-based Flames captain Limbikani ‘Pupa’ Mzava said he will take his family out for lunch.

“The plan is to have lunch with my mum and relatives and then go out to have fun with friends,” he said.

Another South Africa-based forward, Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango, said he will spend the day with his family at home in Chilobwe Township in Blantyre.

“I just want to have a quality time with my family at home,” he said.

Robin Ngalande, who also plies his trade in the Rainbow Nation, said: “Not much. Spending it at home in Dedza with the family. It’s a short holiday so I can’t be up and down.”

As for boxing icon Isaac ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba, who is also based in South Africa, he will have little time to relax.

“As you are aware, I have a World Boxing Council [WBC] light-heavyweight title bout against Blake Caparello coming up on March 16, so I will spend most of the time training. Unfortunately, no parties for me, as I only have 10 weeks before the fight.

“But then, as the saying goes, ‘all work, no play, makes John a dull boy,’ so I will probably find time to play my guitar and have lunch somewhere,” he said.

Australia-based netballer Mwawi Kumwenda said she will spend it in Brisbane with people she used to stay with four years back.

“Apart from that, nothing much really because we were given a short break,” she said.

Basketballer Patrick Chirwa, who plays for Central Zone Basketball League (Cezobal) champions Bravehearts, said he will spend it with his family in Mzuzu.

“Since I have been away for sometime, I want to have a good time with the family and as for the New Year, I might travel to Tanzania just to spend some time with fellow basketballers,” said Chirwa, who was recently named Bravehearts’ Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second year running.

Athletes unpack Christmas plans





