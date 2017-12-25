



Not intimidated by the opulence and grandeur of Zomba State Lodge, the security detail of the Head of State, a child invited to a Christmas party hosted by the first couple asked a question we all have been failing to ask.

“What can we do when we don’t have electricity?” a seven-year-old girl asked President Peter Mutharika during a Children’s Christmas party.

The President was caught off guard.

For a minute, there was a deafening silence from the audience of parents and guardians. The President posed a bit, firmly holding the podium table, before answering, in a frantic attempt to ease the tension that was in the air: “That’s a tough one. I didn’t expect that one.”

We, however, failed to establish the name of the girl, as State House was not cooperative when we asked for details of the child.

Unlike in their homes, the children were treated to fun games, a three course meal and, of course, uninterrupted electricity supply.

“First of all, electricity is a problem in Malawi right now… but we are working on that but buy candles, lamps…,” Mutharika said in his attempt to answer the brave little girl.

Mutharika added that water levels are low and that, due to this, not enough power is being generated.

However, the President forgot, for the first time, to talk about the 55 megawatts (MW) standby emergency generators which he promised to commission on December 24 [yesterday] and 31 [this coming Sunday] 2017 .

The President has on more than two occasions promised that the generators would arrive in the country by December.

In a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Aggreko Power Solutions, suppliers of the generators, the 55MW of diesel generators are supposed to be installed at Kanengo and Chichiri substations, with the capacities of 20MW and 35MW respectively.

According to the PPA, Aggreko was supposed to commission a 20MW generator by December 24 2017 at Kanengo in Lilongwe while the commissioning of the 35MW generator at Chichiri in Blantyre was scheduled for December 31 2017.

But the generators, our sources say, are yet to be shipped in.

The first couple advised the children to remain focused on their education to achieve big things in life.

“Work hard in school. Respect your parents and fear God because that is the beginning of wisdom,” Mutharika said.

The President and the First Lady also posed for photographs with all the children that converged at the Christmas party, an occasion spiced up by, among other things, recitals of poems and singing debates.

“Education is very important,” Mutharika said briefly, encouraging the children to be disciplined and focused while avoiding anything that could distract them from achieving their goals in life.

Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Apostle Timothy Khoviwa, said it was the first time for Zomba to host such an event.

Last year, a similar event was held in Mzuzu for children in the Northern Region.





Source link