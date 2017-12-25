



Lilongwe, Malawi, December 25 – President of world soccer governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has saluted Malawi top football league champions, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, for winning the TNM Super League after 11 years of title drought.

In a statement addressed to Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu, released on December 22, Infantino said he is pleased with Wanderers’ feat.

“Be Forward Wanderers are 2017 champions of Malawi football. It gives me pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Be Forward Wanderers for their first championship title since 2006 and sixth time overall,” reads the statement in part.

He also praised the rank and file of the team for their respective roles that helped them win the title.

“This title is as a result of the determination of the players, the coaches, the administration, the entire medical and technical staff, as well as the fans for this great achievement,” said the statement.

“On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Be Forward Wanderers FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football. I remain at your disposal and looking forward to meeting you soon.”

Wanderers FC chairman, Gift Mkandawire, described the message from FIFA as not only a pleasant surprise but also encouraging.

“We are really humbled that FIFA has decided to wish us the best for winning the title,” Mkandawire said.

“This is probably the first time to hear that a FIFA president has congratulated any team in Malawi for winning.”

The victory will see Wanderers play in the next CAF Champions League where they will meet AS Vita of DRC in the preliminary round.

