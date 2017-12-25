



Political leaders, including President Peter Mutharika, Moday join Christians around the world in celebrating Christmas with messages of love and harmony for Malawians.

The President, through his press secretary and spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, said yesterday Malawians should use the occasion to emulate the character of Jesus Christ and show a sense of service, harmony and togetherness with people from all backgrounds.

Said Kalilani: “The President and the First Lady are mindful that there are some Malawians that are in unfortunate circumstances such that they will not be able to join the celebrations. The Mutharikas extend their best wishes and prayer to all those people.”

Further, the President has urged Malawians to show a spirit of sacrifice and sharing to reach out to those that are unlucky during the season.

On the other hand, Vice-President Saulos Chilima, through his press secretary Pilirani Phiri, said he will spend Christmas day with his family and friends.

The VP has also wished Malawians his best regards on the day.

Said Phiri: “The VP is spending Christmas and New year at home with family and friends. He wishes Malawians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

Asked on the meaning of Christmas, Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first vice-president, said he time of the year that brings families together. believes that Christmas is that

The Speaker said he will spend the festive season at his home in Karonga Nyungwe Constituency.

He said the festive season is also a time for people to reflect on the past and have new beginnings.

Said Msowoya: “As for me, Christmas is all about spending time with your family. Be with family, friends and it is also a time when people have new beginnings for the coming year. For my advice to Malawians, I would say enjoy responsibly.”

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Leader of Opposition in Parliament, said he will still make time for family and urged all to embrace Jesus Christ as an instrument of transformation.

He said: “Jesus Christ means everything to me. As my Saviour and Lord, I want to join Him in spreading joy, peace and goodwill to all despite the many challenges.”

