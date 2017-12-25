



The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed an application filed by Mzuzu-based Youth and Society (YAS) and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) to join or substitute Malawi Law Society (MLS) in the Lake Malawi Water Supply project case.

Months ago the Malawi Law Society (MLS) had their case against Lilongwe Water Board thrown out by the Supreme Court for lack of understanding of the technicalities of the project.

It was after that first case that YAS and CHRR wanted to resuscitate the case by becoming party to or substituting MLS as applicants.

The ruling by Justice Chikopa however indicated that there were no proceedings before the Court to be joined. Further the two NGOs had no sufficient interest in the matter and there were no enough reasons to extend the time within which to file an application before the full bench of the Supreme Court.

This means the previous ruling by Justice Chikopa stands as delivered in the previous ruling.

Despite some legal hitches from other lone voices, the project’s contractor Khato Civils has been engaging the client LWB and Government of Malawi to make sure that all remaining grey areas are ironed out in readiness for commencement of construction of the project.

To date Khato Civils has already injected around $20million in setting up structures on the ground and moving heavy-duty machinery from South Africa and Botswana to Malawi.

As things stand it is just a matter of time for construction work of the whole water system to commence afterwhich 12 months later Lilongwe City will have stable and reliable water supply.

The project – which will pump, sanitize and transfer 100m3 of clean potable water from Salima to Lilongwe every day- came as an intervention to decade-long acute water problems in the Capital City which is also Malawi’s seat of government.

FULL RULING BY THE SUPREME COURT:

THE MALAWI SUPREME COURT OF APPEAL SITTING AT BLANTYRE

MSCA CIVIL APPEAL NO. 59 OF 2017

[Being High Court, Zomba Registry, JR Cause Number 16 of 2017]

BETWEEN

LILONGWE WATER BOARD IST RESPONDENT

AND

MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE IRRIGATION

AND WATER DEVELOPMENT 2ND RESPONDENT

THE DIRECTOR OF ENVIRONMENTAL

AFFAIRS 3RD RESPONDENT

THE MINISTER OF NATURAL RESOURCES

ENERGY AND MINING 4TH RESPONDENT

KHATO CIVILS PROPRIETARY

LTD INTERESTED PARTY

YOUTH AND SOCIETY 1ST APPLICANT

CENTRE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS AND

REHABILITATION 2ND APPLICANT

EX PARTE: MALAWI LAW SOCIETY

CORAM: THE HON. MR JUSTICE L P CHIKOPA SC JA

B Theu of Counsel for the Applicants

Likongwe of Counsel for the 1st Respondent

Chisiza, Senior State Advocate for the Attorney General, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Respondents

C Gondwe/I Wadi/Mbeta of Counsel for the Interested Party

Chimtande Mrs./Masano Ms. Court Clerks

RULING

BACKGROUND

There is a history to this matter. In so far as we are concerned we narrated the same in our ruling of October 20, 2017 concerning the same parties save for our current Applicants. In relation to the applications before us we still think it proper that we restate the background. In doing so we will take care to talk only about facts not in dispute.

The First Respondent and the Interested Party entered into an ‘engineering, procurement and construction’ contract for the extraction of water from Lake Malawi to the city of Lilongwe[our emphasis]. The Malawi Law Society[the Society] sought from the Zomba Registry of the High Court of Malawi leave[permission] to judicially review the said Contract. According to Form 86A the judicial review was to consider the failure or refusal by the First Respondent to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment[EIA] before implementing the above contract.

Leave[permission] to commence judicial review proceedings was granted on April 21, 2017. By a ruling of September 15, 2017 the High Court dismissed an application from the Interested Party and the Respondents to discharge the abovementioned leave. It also granted the Society an interlocutory injunction restraining the Interested Party from implementing the said project until the judicial review proceedings were determined to finality.

The Interested Party approached this Court for leave to appeal against the grant of leave for judicial review, a stay of the order of interlocutory injunction and a stay of the proceedings in the High Court pending the determination of the appeal referred to hereinabove. We granted the first two applications via a written order dated September 20, 2017. The third application was granted by a similar order dated September 29, 2017.

It is a fact that having been granted leave to commence judicial review proceedings on April 21, 2017 the Society was supposed to file a substantive motion for judicial review by close of court business on May 5, 2017. It did not. It only did so on September 29th, 2017. Way beyond the said May 5, 2017 and, if we might add, without having sought and obtained the Court’s permission to file the substantive motion out of time. It might be of interest that the substantive motion was filed after this Court’s interventions of September 20 and 29, 2017.

It is also a fact that the Society by a summons filed on June 2, 2017 and returnable on June 15, 2017 sought to ‘extend time within which to file the motion and also to amend the same’. The summons was not heard. The Society did not attend Court on the appointed day, date and time.

There has, somewhat needless to say, and as a factual consequence of the immediately foregoing never been any amendment[s] to the papers the Society put before the High Court in Zomba on April 18, 2017. The only issue for judicial review therefore still remained that to do with the application of the Environmental Management Act specifically about environmental impact assessments[EIAs].

The above we find important to say because just like the Society the Applicants somehow found it appropriate to put before us a ‘sought to be amended’ version of the process that was before the High Court. In the absence of a duly sanctioned amendment that could not, with the greatest respect, have been the best thing to do. The Applicants should have stuck to the paperwork filed by the Society in the High Court on April 18, 2017. The ‘sought to be amended’ version of Form 86A cannot, indeed is not, therefore part of these proceedings.

By a ruling dated October 20, 2017 this Court concluded that the Society having failed to file, in accordance with Order 53 of the Rules of the Supreme Court[RSC] a substantive motion for judicial review by close of court business on May 5th, 2017, the leave granted on April 21, 2017 lapsed/expired. The effect thereof was that there has been before the High Court no recognisable proceedings between the Society, the Respondents and the Interested Party since May 6, 2017. The Court thereby lost jurisdiction. The sittings of May 19, 2019 and September 15, 2017 were exercises in futility. Any orders/decisions, including the orders of interlocutory injunction and that refusing to vacate leave, made pursuant to such sittings were a nullity for having been made in the absence of any recognisable proceedings.

We also said obiter that we would have, if the same were in issue, have stayed the interlocutory injunction granted by the High Court staying implementation of the project. There was in our view no dispute between the parties warranting the issuance of an injunction it being common cause, at least to the Honourable the Attorney General and the Respondents and the Interested Party, that an EIA, a necessity only during the construction phase of the project, would be carried out. We also thought that there were alternative remedies, including damages, to the dispute that made an injunction, interlocutory or otherwise, not necessary.

On November 15, 2017 the First Applicant namely The Registered Trustees of Youth and Society[YAS] filed an ex parte notice of motion with this Court. It was brought under section 8 proviso (b) of the Supreme Court of Appeal Act, Order III rule 34 of the Supreme Court of Appeal Rules and Part 19.2, 19.4 PD 19A of the 1998 Civil Procedure Rules of England. The motion seeking an order:

‘Permitting The Registered Trustees of Youth and Society[YAS] to be joined as a co-applicant with or in substitution of the Malawi Law Society for purposes of prosecuting the matter before the full Court and in the lower Court in the public interest. Extending the time within which to lodge the matter before the full Court for the reversal, variation or setting aside of the decision of the single member. Any directives as to the further conduct of the matter’.

The application was supported by the affidavit of Charles Kajoloweka its Executive Director.

On November 24, 2017 a notice of motion similar to that filed by YAS was filed by The Registered Trustees of The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation[CHRR]. There was in addition to the legislative base set out in the YAS application ‘the inherent jurisdiction of the Court and Order 1 rule 4 of the Supreme Court of Appeal Rules’. The application was supported by an affidavit sworn by its Executive Director Timothy Pagonachi Simbega Mtambo. For the record both Applicants were represented by Mr Bright Theu of Counsel who hitherto acted for the Society in this very matter.

The first application was placed before us on November 17,…





Source link