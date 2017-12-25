Merry Christmas!





Love… Family… Forgiveness… Unity

Christmas is a tradition in the Christian world that honours the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, the son of God. Christmas has been known to be celebrated from years dating as far back as 300AD.

Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year. Christmas is a sacred time for Christians – a time to praise the Lord for the gift he gave the world, a time to give thanks for the salvation of humankind and a time to remember the unconditional love the Lord has for us.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” John 3:16 (King James Version)

A pastor at a church once said the meaning of Christmas is fast being eroded and commercialised. I found that I was in total agreement with him. Christmas has become the great marketing tool; the festive season is time for hot business with the selling label being Christmas and we usually see it as “Xmas”. Is this to say Christ has been shortened to “X”? This is the interesting question. Why should the name Christ be shortened in the first place? Xmas bashes, Xmas sales, Xmas parties are fast becoming the new meaning of Christmas.

Christmas has become an excuse for people to behave recklessly in the name of celebrating. In Christmas season, we hear of a lot of partying, drunken driving, spouses leaving their homes to spend time with lovers at the lake, people spending their whole salaries on things they can do without, random sexual coupling and a whole list goes on of unnecessary and inexcusable behaviour. Apparently, it is all justified in the name of Christmas.

We are humans; we fail and lack in many ways but the least we can do is embrace the gift of love and respect the memory of the birth of Christ to give us life as our Lord and saviour. We live in a religious world and we also have a few atheists that do not believe in God and choose not to participate in such celebrations– which is fine since it is also apparently a free world. But if you believe in God, then you celebrate Christmas along with the rest of the Christian community.

We should not forget the meaning of Christmas – love. We cannot become God and make big sacrifices for humankind but we can honour the meaning behind Christmas, which is the birth of Jesus Christ Jesus Christ, the son that God gave us, to save us, to die for our sins, a great sacrifice, one born out of true and unconditional love. God showed his love to the world through family.

The descendants of a common ancestor are called family; we all have descended from a family God created. Christmas time is family time. Christmas time is time for unity. Christmas time is time to be blessed and bless others. Christmas time is time to humble ourselves. Christmas is a time to show love and give love. Christmas is the time to spend with the people that matter in your life, that you would make sacrifices for and that you hold dearest to your heart.

Another special meaning behind Christmas is that of forgiveness. We were given salvation for our multitude of unspeakable sins that were forgiven because of the love the Lord has for his creation. This originated from the birth of Christ. Christmas is a time to embrace that, to forgive those we hold grudges against and to receive forgiveness. It is a time to forgive ourselves for the grudges we hold against ourselves and strive to be better people, to show more love to fellow humankind and to live a life of unity with others.

Christmas is here. A day most of us were looking forward to. A day most of us plan to celebrate in one way or the other.

Whether we party, go home, go to church, the questions remain: Are we celebrating with love? Are we honouring the true meaning of Christmas? Are we planning to be a blessing to someone today like God blessed the world? Show some love today. Honour family today. Practise forgiveness today. And most of all, embrace joy and gratitude.

Merry Christmas!





Source link