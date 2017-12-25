Shemu Joyah’s latest movie, The Road to Sunrise, is expected to screen at the 26th Annual Pan African Film Festival ( Paff) in United States of America (USA) in February next year.

Joyah announced through his Facebook page that the film had been selected to screen at the festival.

“We have just got communication that The Road to Sunrise has been selected for screening in the 26th Annual Pan African Film Festival (Paff) which will take place from February 8 to 19 2018 in Los Angeles, California, USA,” Joyah said.

A press statement from FirstDawn Arts indicates that this was communicated by Ayuko Babu, executive director of the festival and a board member of the California Film Commission.

The press statement further says that the screenings would take place at the all-digital Cinemark Theaters BHC 15.

The press statement indicates that selected films are supposed to be in Los Angeles by January 15 to give the organisers enough time to sample them.

“The film that will be screened at Paff is slightly different from the one we screened here at home. Right from the outset, we decided to have two cuts of the film: one for local screenings and another one for international screenings,” Joyah, director of the movie, said.

Several people have congratulated Joyah for the development.

Paff is a non-profit corporation in Los Angeles, California, which seeks to promote “cultural understanding among peoples of African descent” through exhibiting art and film.

It hosts a film festival and an arts festival in Los Angeles in February annually.

The Los Angeles Times in 2013 called the film festival “the largest black film festival” in the United States.

The first official festival was organised in 1992 by actors Danny Glover and Ja’net Dubois and executive director Ayuko Babu.

Glover and actess Whoopi Goldberg co-hosted the festival, which featured over 40 films by black directors from four continents.

The Road to Sunrise is Joyah’s third movie and comes after the success of two of his other films — Seasons of a Life and The Last Fishing Boat— which have also screened at Paff.

The movie was premiered at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on November 3 before screening it at Robin’s Park in Blantyre on November 11.

The film has also been screened at M-Theatres in Blantyre.

The movie, which is rated 18 and above, has won an award at the Silicon Valley African Film Festival in USA.

The film got a Special Recognition Award for a Narrative Feature Film.

The Road to Sunrise is a story about exploitation, love, hope, the power of friendship and the untiring human spirit in its quest for survival and freedom.

It delves into the story of two prostitutes, Rubia and Watipa, who struggle to survive in the rough, unforgiving slums of Blantyre.