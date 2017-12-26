



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two people on suspicion that they connived to defraud Millennium Challenge Account-Malawi (MCA-M) K19 million meant to compensate people displaced by its projects.

It is alleged that the two—Martin Zgambo, chairperson of Village Grievances Resolution Management Committee (VGRMC) and Herbert Mandala of Snowy and Mountain Engineering Corporation (Smec Mzuzu office)—connived to claim compensation for land that was already assessed and compensated.

In a statement signed by ACB senior public relations officer Egrita Ndala, the bureau said it received a complaint on December 7 this year alleging that the two had intentions to engage in the corrupt act.

Following the complaint, the bureau then launched their investigations into the matter to establish facts on the ground, she said.

Reads the statement in part: “The acting director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau [ACB] authorised investigations on the 12th December 2017. The bureau immediately established that the two had connived to defraud the Millennium Challenge Account [MCA] of K19 738 167.00 by presenting land for which compensation was already processed as if it was not paid for.”

The bureau said the two were arrested on December 21 and will be charged with corrupt practices with private person contrary to Section 26 (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Further, the two will also be charged with giving false information to the bureau which is contrary to Section 14 1(a) of the Corrupt Practices Act and obtaining money by false pretence and theft which is contrary to Section 23 and 278 of the Penal Code.

The two are still in police custody.

