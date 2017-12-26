Philip 4:8 8 NKJV “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.”

What is Bliss? That’s the common question we got since we announced about the Sunday of Bliss . Bliss is anything that is stated above.

Bliss is whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy, that’s bliss.

When you got born again, your life was programmed for victory and success. You need to have a life of dominion over everything on earth. Its a life in one direction only and that’s forward and upwards. Start living a life that is true, noble, just, pure, lovely, has good report, and is virtuous.

These are all positives. Therefore regardless of the negative life you may be living, there is a greater life for you. A life of Bliss which God has for your life.

John 10:10 “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” The enemy may have put your life in jeopardy, life full of sickness, unemployment, disappointments, poverty, worries, failures, breakdowns, heart breaks and so on.

Refuse that life and start living a life that is higher and abundant that Christ brought. Therefore be in the Word and turn your life to Bliss. Yes the enemy comes to steal, and to kill, and to destroy but Christ in you is the Hope of Glory.

He has a life which is beyond the enemy. Its a life that we start living here even before we go to heaven.

1 John 5:11-12 ” And this is the testimony: that God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have life.”

Be part of the Bliss life that Christ brought. Be in our services without fail in branches closer to you and if you life far, you can connect to us by sending us your prayer requests.

Confession

I am living life in abundance and I refuse any life apart from the life Christ brought for me. In Jesus Name. Amen

Register now +265888326247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98 in Malawi and surrounding region and +2778 4801977, +27786660753 for RSA