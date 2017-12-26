



Karonga North member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Ghambi (Democratic Progressive Party-DPP) says he shunned a government function in his constituency presided over by a Cabinet minister to avoid embarrassment.

Ghambi, a former Deputy Minister of Defence, has apparently fallen out with DPP supporters in his constituency who are openly supporting Mungasula Mwambande as the party’s preferred candidate for the 2019 elections.

To escape insults, Ghambi said he boycotted a meeting Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango held in the constituency last week after the groundbreaking ceremony of Karonga-Songwe Road rehabilitation works.

In an interview on Sunday, Ghambi said his absence at the event was intentional as he did not want to be embarrassed or have anyone embarrassed.

He said he foresaw tension if he were present.

Said Ghambi: “I did not want to embarrass anybody or myself. I knew about the situation. Those people are not even from my constituency. Someone is paying people to create a situation. I just held a meeting yesterday and I wish you had come to check the huge crowd that came.”

DPP regional governor (North) Kenneth Sanga said DPP officials were surprised with how constituents were turning against their own MP.

He said: “We are also surprised with the way the people are reacting. We never expected that so we need to find out what is happening.”

DPP general secretary Greselder Jeffrey, who during the Karonga North function avoided endorsing Ghambi, said the party expects a DPP MP from the constituency in the next elections.

