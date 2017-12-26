



What started as a flop due to heavy rains and delays in performances of local acts finished on a high note after a scintillating and captivating performance from visiting Zimbabwean artist Jah Prayzah.

The show, which was billed to start at noon, only started at around 5 due to heavy rains which soaked the open ground where the show was taking place at Blantyre Sports Club.

But around 5 local acts started performing, with Saint leading the pack. Using pre recorded sound, Saint did not disappoint. He was followed by Lawi, another local act, that performed for an hour and left the patrons satisfied.

After rumours had spread among patrons that Black Missionaries were in Mangochi and would not perform, the Chileka boys gave patrons a sweet surprise after they appeared on stage just after Lawi. Then Lulu finished the pack of local acts for the night, with his talking guitar signature.

At exactly at 00:10 Jah Prayzah jumped on stage in full military gear. He was dressed to impress complete with a beret cap which many patrons had also worn in his honour.

“Hello Malawi. I love you so much and thank you for having me,” he shouted as he joined his two back-up singers for an introductory song.

The artist proved why he is one of Africa’s most sought-after artists with his strong voice, energetic performance, dancing antics and interaction with fans. As a matter of fact, he is the new Oliver Mtukudzi, no, Thomas Mapfumo.

He performed up to 2:00am with his hit song Mdhara Vachauya as his last.

“I am sorry Malawi, I have to love and leave you now,” said the artist as patrons screamed in protest asking for more songs.

He ended his set in military style leading a ‘parade’ of his nine-member set.

“Thank you Malawi, I hope to see you again next year,” said the artist at the end.

Some of the songs that he performed include Sendekera, Watora Mari and My Lilly.

Random interviews after the show indicated that patrons had gotten more than what they expected.

“I can probably describe this as the most energetic performance that I have ever seen in my life. Jah Prayzah is a great artist. I have enjoyed myself tonight,” said a patron who only introduced himself as Andrew.

Another patron, Mirriam Chirwa, said she was satisfied with Jah Prayzah’s performance as well as the local supporting artists.

“But the organisers, Agulugufe Twelve Thousand, should improve on time. Otherwise, this was a great show,” she said.

