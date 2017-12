Malawi national beach soccer team has taken by storm a tournament being held in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania involving hosts, Zanzibar, Uganda and Malawi. Malawi beat hosts Tanzania 5-4 in their opening match before thrashing Uganda 7-4…

