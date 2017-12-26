As other people are celebrating the festive season, a 77 year old man has died after committing suicide by hanging.

Dedza police spokesperson Sub Inspector Edward Kabango has identified the deceased as Bickford Samuel from Mbozi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kasumbu in the district.

He said Samuel committed suicide after fighting illness for a long period of time.

The police publicist explained that the man’s wife Rosemary Malaija, 54, told the police that Samuel recently had an operation at Dedza District hospital since he had a urinary problem.

Kabango said: “On Friday he was left alone at home when all had gone to the garden. Samuel hanged himself on the beam of his house. He was later found hanging dead by his wife when she returned home from the garden.”

Postmortem results revealed that the he died due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police in the district have advised members of the general public to seek advice from others whenever they have a problem saying “committing suicide is not a solution to their problems”.