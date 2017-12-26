



Hot Fellaz Entertainment Promotions in conjunction with HB Multimedia and Youth Net and Counselling (Yoneco) will on December 30, hold a Mr. and Miss Zomba pageant at Eastern Region Robin’s Park in Zomba.

According to Hot Fellaz director Adolf Ndovie, the event has drawn together 10 contestants who are expected to outsmart each other in dinner, office, casual, exhibition and traditional wear categories.

He said they had to shortlist applications in order to come out with the list of contestants for this year’s event.

“We have a list of five in each segment [boys and girls]. Unlike in the past events where we did auditions, we had to do it differently this time around by advertising for applications. I am glad that we had a huge response but required a manageable number for the contest,” he said.

Ndovie further said this year’s event has a theme called “Promoting rights of the girl child in accessing higher education, freedom from gender-based violence and equitable treatment in society.” He added that the guest of honour will be high court Judge Zione Ntaba.

“We opted for Zione Ntaba as role model to the girls and she has confirmed to speak about the importance of girl child promotion. We believe that such motivational talk will influence girls to aim high in their academic career,” he said.

The event will be headlined by Chimz Kelly, a Zambian artist who, according to Ndovie, has confirmed of his availability through his manager. Some of the artists lined-up for the show include Stitch Fray, Purple C, Lady Pace, Bouncy, and Slyc, among others.

In his remarks, HB Multimedia director Gabriel Kamowatimwa said the winners will be involved in a community project in schools in Zomba in addition to holding motivational talks. He expressed gratitude to YFM Radio, Mai-Pai treaties, Global Health Corps, MANA Construction, Vision Media and Vogue Lounge for assisting in the organization of the event.

Meanwhile, Gibson Pompi and Virginia Namakonje are the outgoing Mr. and Miss Zomba respectively.

