



Mzimba Police Station has asked people to take extra caution when carrying out business transactions in the district following the proliferation of fake K200 banknotes.

Mzimba Police Station Officer, Louis Chigadula, cautioned the public during a press briefing on the security status of the district during the Christmas and New Year festive season.

“So far, we have successfully recovered K4.7 million while K1.3 million is still in circulation,” Chigadula said.

He added that police have so far arrested four people found in possession of the fake currency but declined to divulge their identities as investigation were still under way.

Chigadula said the fake banknotes are easy to identify because they are lighter and have identical serial numbers.

He further said statements from suspects indicate that the fake notes have come from Zambia and Tanzania and they bear the following serial numbers: AD0348554, AD0348558 and AB68868224.

Police arrested the four suspects at Jenda and Mbalachanda rural growth centres in Mzimba following tips from bottle store attendants who were suspicious of the suspects’ lavish buying of beer.

Meanwhile, Chigadula has asked shop owners to carefully examine K200 banknotes, especially those from customers who suspiciously buy goods in bulk.

He assured people in Mzimba that police would provide maximum security during this festive season.

Mzimba Police spokesperson, Peter Botha, said the suspects would answer charges of possession of fake or forged currency, which puts them to the wrong side of Section 356 of the Penal Code.

“They can also be charged with use of materials resembling banknotes, which violates Section 23 (2) b of the Penal Code,” Botha said.





Source link