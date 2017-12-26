



Part 1

There is a lot of confusion regarding the local rule on preferred lies. Let us take it that the local says preferred lies can be up to one club length . Test yourself:

1. A player walks up to their ball on the fairway, addresses it and plays their stroke without placing it first under the Local Rule. What is the penalty, if any, and why?

2. A player’s ball lies on the fairway. They mark and lift it and then place it within one club length on a tuft of grass in the rough. What is the penalty, if any, and why?

3. Under the Local Rule, a player places their ball immediately next to where it was at rest when they notice that there is still some mud on it. So they mark it again, clean the mud off and replace it at the ball-marker. What is the penalty, if any, and why?

4. A player marks, lifts and cleans their ball and then drops it within one club length of where it lay on the fairway. What is the penalty, if any, and why?

5. A player’s ball is embedded in mud in the rough, just off the fairway. They mark, clean and drop the ball close to where it was embedded and it rolls onto the fairway, from where they make their stroke at it. What is the penalty, if any, and why?

6. A player marks their ball on the fairway with the toe of their club, lifts it and is cleaning it when they are startled by a loud bang, causing them to react by lifting their club-head off the ground in their surprise. They estimate where their ball was at rest and place it there before making their stroke. What is the penalty, if any, and why?

7. A player, deeming that their ball lying against the roots of a tree is unplayable, lifts, cleans and places it within two club-lengths, announcing that they are choosing this option under Rule 28c for a penalty of one stroke before making their stroke. What is the (additional) penalty, if any, and why?

8. Having marked, lifted and cleaned their ball, a player placed it within one club length of where it lay onto a tuft of grass to the side of a repaired divot. As the player stood up, having released their fingers from the ball, which had appeared to be at rest, it toppled off the tuft onto the sandy lie. They bent down and placed it back onto the tuft of grass. What is the penalty, if any, and why?

9. On a dry day, a player’s ball is at rest on the fairway. As they can see no mud, sand or grass cuttings on their ball they just use the toe of their club to roll the ball into a grassy lie within the permitted 6”. What is the penalty, if any, and why?





