



After six months of holding a vigil aimed at fighting for their terminal benefits, some former Malawi Young Pioneer (MYP) officers have started leaving Lilongwe’s Area 18 Memorial Tower for their respective homes.

Leader of the group Franco Chilemba said Monday officers who have left the place of the vigil are the ones whose dues have been settled by the government.

Chilemba said, so far, about 118 of the 2700 officers have received their money.

“The people are now going back to their homes. We can say government is now being cooperative. We have seen a number of officers receiving their dues. By today, we can say over 100 have received their dues, including those who were paid earlier,”Chilemba said.

The ex MYP officers have been in Lilongwe since July 2017 to force the government release K1.6 billion of their pension funds.

However, Chilemba clarified that, despite registering progress on the matter, the remaining group would continue camping until all officers are paid.

“Every detail that was needed for the pioneers to receive their money has been sent to the Accountant General for payment. Everyone will receive his or her payment. But those that have not yet received their money will still have to wait because most of them do not have money for transport,” he said. .

Treasury spokesperson, Davis Sado, said most of the files have gone to the Accountant General’s office for payment.

“It’s unfortunate that we had to follow the procedures because we had been tipped that some people just wanted to cash in through the programme. Only those that submitted relevant information will receive their money,” Sado said.

In November, the delays forced the group to petition the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to intervene on the matter.





