



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It was all Machinga in the third draw of Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza as two subscribers emerged lucky winners.

Wilson Banda, the farmer and Agnes Maliri on Wednesday became the third millionaire and MK200, 000 richer respectively after emerging the lucky winners following the weekly draw in Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

So, far 18 subscribers have emerged lucky winners in three week since the launch of the bonanza which lasts for 13 weeks.

Both Banda and Maliri could not take their breath after received calls from Airtel that they were lucky winners.

They lauded Airtel for the promotion saying their lives will never be same hence encouraging other customers to patronise the promotion.

“Will make sure that this one million kwacha won is channelled directly to my farming that much proceeds are realized,” excited Banda.

Maliri chipped in by encouraging other airtel customers to patronise the promotion saying the bonanza is the life changer.

Airtel Malawi Customer Service Director Sibusiso Nyasulu told news conference in the capital Lilongwe after the draw that KUUFIRA SUMMER BONANZA strive to change people’s lives for the better

Nyasulu disclosed that since the bonanza was launched, there has been increase usage of airtime which has boosted the company’s business.

She therefore encouraged subscribers to continue buying more credit that they become millionaires saying the promotion is real.

The country’s leading Smartphone and network provider Airtel Malawi early this month excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by topping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.

The post Airtel Kuufira Summer bonanza excites Machinga subscribers; one gets MK1 million, other MK200, 000 richer appeared first on The Maravi Post.





