National council for higher education (NCHE) has mandate to harmonize student selection into public higher education institutions in Malawi. The National Council for Higher Education is currently welcoming applications from suitably qualified candidates for selection into undergraduate programs for the 2018/2019 academic year provided by Public Universities.

Public Universities are:

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR)

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST)

Mzuzu University (MZUNI)

University of Malawi (UNIMA

Applicants Eligibility:

Prospect candidates who completed the MSCE, IGCSE or O level equivalent in the previous three years (2017, 2016, 2015,)

Candidates with an Advanced Subsidiary (AS) certificate or a National Senior Certificate (NSC) obtained in the past three years

Prospect candidates who finished the Advanced Level, International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma or A Level equivalent in the past three years

Basic requirements for undergraduate students

Prospects candidates need to have at least six credit passes including English Language at MSCE, IGCSE, O levels or their equivalent.

Candidates who failed to satisfy the entry needs in the last two years but who have since enhanced their grades after re-sitting up to four subjects may use the supplementary statements for purposes of accumulating credits.

Or:

Prospect candidates with A-level qualifications must have a minimum of three principal passes with an aggregate of at least 9 points. For purposes of selection, A-level grades are interpreted as follows: A*=6, A=5, B=4, C=3, D=2, E=1.

Candidates with an International Baccalaureate must have a minimum of 30 points.

Candidates must also meet the specific University/Faculty/School requirements specified on the application form.

Who is not allowed to Apply

Applicants who were formally withdrawn on academic grounds from any public university in Malawi shall not be permitted to apply for admission.

Application forms can be downloaded from the NCHE website. Or they can be physically collected from the following offices:

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), NCHE House, Area 47 Sector 2, Next to Chitukuko Petroda Filling Station. From all Public Universities in Malawi District Assembly Offices. All District Education Managers Offices (DEMOs).

Application Fees

Eligible applicants are required to deposit an application fee of K10, 000 for Malawians and $30.00 for international applicants.

Application fees are non-refundable

NCHE 2017/2018 application form download HERE or visit this site for more information.