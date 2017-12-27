Conflicting reports have erupted on who proposed the political ties between Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and opposition People’s Party (PP).

Reports reveal PP proposed the working relationship with ruling DPP to foster development in the country.

DPP leader Peter Mutharika told the local press that PP lawmakers expressed commitment to supporting ruling party’s policies.

“Members had discussions with leader of the house honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa for the possibility of working relationship, so they came and I met them I think sixteen or seventeen of them and they said they want to support government policies,” said Mutharika.

But PP’s spokesperson Noel Chimpeni has disclosed that it was DPP that proposed a political date with PP through an invitation to Kamuzu palace in Lilongwe.

“Members of the house went to the State House after being invited to work with DPP in Parliament and outside Parliament and our stand was that he (Mutharika) should talk to our founding president Dr Joyce Banda,” said Chimpeni.

Chimpeni is on record to have said that PP is making national consultations with its members on whether to accept the working relationship.

During the recent Parliament sitting, PP lawmakers shot down the electoral reforms bills in solidarity with DPP legislators who have been expressing discomfort with the bills.