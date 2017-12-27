



Football Association of Malawi (Fam) Transfer Matching Systems Manager, Casper Jangale, has said “certain circumstances” are derailing the association’s investigations of a match-fixing scandal involving Nchalo United and Mzuzu-based referees.

Nonetheless, Jangale is confident that they would finalise the investigations and come up with a determination before next season.

“There is one or two things that are making the case to move the way it was not supposed to be moving. But I cannot disclose those things until the matter is concluded,” he said.

Asked if the investigations are being manipulated, Jangale shot down such assertions.

“We cannot rule out that, but there was an element of match-fixing. But from the time these things happened, a lot has taken place. In short, it has been proven that there were certain individuals who wanted the match fixed,” he said.

Fam stepped in the case after National Referees Association (NRA) banned, for life, Azizi Nyirenda, Stephano Gomani, Limbani Chisambi (Grade One) and Jimmy Phiri (Grade Two) for allegedly pocketing a K15, 000 bribe from a Nchalo official to fix a Carlsberg Cup round of 16 match against Chitipa United at Mzuzu Stadium on July 13.

Nchalo’s management vowed to deal with individuals implicated in the scandal. Nchalo lost the game 3-2.

Nchalo Chairperson, Peter Chiipanthenga, yesterday declined to comment on the matter, saying the issue was in the hands of Fam to decide.

All the referees, save for Phiri, challenged NRA’s decision, saying they did not pocket the money.

Nchalo have since earned Super League promotion from the Southern Region Premier Division.

Analysts, such as Charles Nyirenda and Peterkins Kayira, have since criticised Fam for handling the investigations at a snail’s pace.

“The root cause of the problem has not been dealt with. Pressure in now mounting on Fam because everybody wants to get the final position on the matter,” Nyirenda said yesterday.

Former national team players Kayira said the delay in finalising the case raises more questions than answers.





Source link