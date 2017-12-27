Minister of health Atupele Muluzi has commended the work Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) volunteers are doing in response to Cholera outbreak that has hit Karonga district.

Muluzi met the Karonga division volunteers when he visited Karonga to appreciate the efforts that have been put in place to fight cholera in the district.

Malawi Red Cross Society in partnership with UNICEF is responding to Cholera outbreak in Karonga.

Apart from constructing sanitation facilities (temporary latrines and bathrooms) at Cholera Treatment Centres (CTC) and moving door to door with health promotion messages, MRCS has also donated assorted items to support the district council.

The items include 600kgs of chlorine, 10 water buckets of 160 litres each, 29 water buckets of 20 litres each, 16 hand washing basins, 10 bales of tarpaulins and brushes.

Muluzi received the items from MRCS and handed them over to Karonga District council.

The minister thanked MRCS for the gesture and he appealed to other partners to join government in the fight against cholera.

MRCS assistant disaster management manager Roster Kufandiko who led the deployed team said MRCS volunteers will continue mobilizing communities on hygiene with health promotion messages.

This rainy season, Karonga has registered 78 cases with 2 deaths. New cases have been registered at Kaporo, Nyungwe, St Annes 2 and Karonga District Hospital.