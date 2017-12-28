A political analyst has said that 2017 has been a great year for the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) since the party gained ground.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi24 on how politics has been flowing the year 2017, the political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche said that MCP has had a great year.

“MCP has had a good year in 2017. The party has gained strength shown by its win in the October by -elections. It has done well as an opposition party, always raised its voice when it mattered most. The party will be going in 2018 closer to assuming power,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.

Commenting on how the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) DPP fared, Mkhutche said: “DPP has not come out in an extraordinary way in their politics and governance. It has been business as usual.”

Mkhutche added that DPP as a ruling party has been ably tried to unite the country in its rhetoric.

“It is still a party committed to infrastructural development and has maintained its popularity. It continues being one of the strongest parties in the country with a lot of homework in how it strategically aligns itself with what Malawi needs,” he said.

On how the country can achieve transformation politically, Mkhutche said efforts should be made to make Malawi great.

“There are a few areas we need to change. Our institutions are not strong and affect delivery of public services. We need to do away with corruption.

“Malawians deserve a transparent system and a government that is clear in its choices and decisions. This is what we need as we start 2018 and beyond,” he said.