The suspects that took advantage of the current blackout to steal 15 Galvanized pipes which support a fence wire at Bingu National Stadium have been apprehended.

Following the incident, a manhunt was launched by the Malawi Police leading to the arrest of three people and confiscation of tools that were used to cut the fence.

According to Lilongwe Police, the theft occurred during the night of 20th to 21st December, 2017 at the facility when the law enforcers were patrolling the area.

This was the second time for the facility to be ransacked despite being just over a year old.

In April last year, thieves stole eight water taps at the facility that were installed in one of the toilets of the stadium.

Currently, the value of the galvanized pipes is not yet known.

The facility has no electricity due to unpaid bills of K25 million.