



Reggae group Black Missionaries have been on a busy ride this festive season, jumping from one place to the other for performances.

Over the weekend, the group performed at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday and, on Sunday, at Blantyre Sports Club, where they curtainraised for Zimbabwean star Jah Prayzah.

In fact, soon after their performance at Blantyre Sports Club on Sunday night, they left for Zitherepano in Mangochi, where they also performed during the early hours of Christmas.

Black Missionaries then also performed at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe on Christmas, when they shared the stage with, among other artists, Skeffa Chimoto and the Real Sounds Band.

On Boxing Day, the reggae group performed at Mibawa Multipurpose Hall and, according to Black’s lead vocalist Anjiru Fumulani, this was their last show in Blantyre in 2017.

“We are always happy when we perform in Blantyre because this is our home. We would like to thank Mibawa for hosting us and this is our last show in Blantyre,” Anjiru said.

The reggae group shared the stage with Find Codi and Mibawa Band and the show went all the way to the early hours of yesterday.

There were rains on the night but this did not stop people from patronising the gig.

Blacks are crowd-pullers in the country but, on this day, they did not pull a huge audience.

Missing on the list of performers from the Chileka crew was Anthony ‘Mr Cool’ Makondetsa.

Anjiru said later that Makondetsa developed fever on the night of the show; hence, he could not perform.

“He came for the show but he developed fever so he could not perform and left for home. The audience was informed of this development and I am happy they understood us,” Anjiru said.

The absence of Makondetsa forced Black Missionaries to jump on stage much earlier and they were forced to perform for a long time.

Despite the challenge, Black Missionaries, which jumped on stage at midnight after people had sampled performances from other Chileka siblings namely Khozie Masimbe and Yanjanani Chumbu, did not disappoint.

They performed for more than two hours non-stop, treating people to songs from their Kuimba albums.

It was a razor-sharp performance that kept people on the dance floor.

Their sound was excellent for the ear as they dished out songs such as ‘Timba’, ‘Mulomo’, ‘Rasta man’s Wife’, ‘Sitizagwada’, ‘Nsanje’, and ‘Dalo’.

Anjiru led in most of the songs, while hoarse voiced Chizondi Fumulani, who is also a keyboardist, starred in other songs.

“I have been given a better treat on Boxing Day. I have enjoyed all the performances. Of course I would have loved to watch Anthony Makondetsa as well but Blacks did well,” a fan, Ackim Phiri, said.

Find Codi and Mibawa Band also did well and showed potential.

Masimbe also made headway as his performance received support from the audience.

Yanjanani, too, had a fair share, although he needs to do more to show that he can strike the chord as a musician.

With everything perfect for Blacks in terms of sound, the group now has to work on improving its stage work, which is predictable most of the times.

Black Missionaries will today perform at the Gravity Plus in Mchinji and, tomorrow, in Dwangwa, Livingstonia Beach in Salima on New Year’s Eve and Machinga on January 1, before going on a break.





