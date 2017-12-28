



Some boxers under the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) had a pleasant surprise on Boxing Day when the body awarded them for their outstanding achievements in 2017 during a gala held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

The ceremony also saw MPBCB awarding sports journalists who provided best coverage for professional boxing events during the year.

During the ceremony, African Boxing Union (ABU) super lightweight belt holder Anisha Bashir was given K70 000 cash as the overall best performer.

Israel Kamwamba, who is in Namibia on international duty, was named the best performer in male boxers’ category followed by Limbani Masamba while Limbani Chikapa came third.

Crispin Moliati won the most disciplined boxer accolade followed by Charles Misanjo and Laston Kayira, respectively, while Salim Chazama was awarded as the smartest boxer.

Wilson Masamba and Limbani Powder were the first and second runner-ups in the smartest boxer category.

In ladies’ category, Ruth Chisale was the best boxer while Dunduzile Kamkwamba was the upcoming boxer. Ellen Simwaka got the most disciplined boxer award.

In the media category, Mphatso Malidadi of Times Group was named the best print journalist followed by Garry Chirwa of Nation Publications Limited (NPL).

Patrick Simango of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) was the best radio journalist trailed by Sam Banda of Blantyre Synod Radio.

The best TV journalist award went to Phillip Kaitano of Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) whose runner-up was Peter Fote of Mibawa TV.

Winners in each category got K50 000, runners-up received K30 000 while third-placed received K20 000.

The awards were sponsored by Lonzoe Group of Companies and Glasasi Building and Civil Engineering Contractors to the tune of K1 million. Some MPBCB board members, including vice-general secretary Mbachichi Nyirenda also contributed towards the awards.

Speaking during the ceremony, MPBCB president Lonzoe Zimba said the board intends to make this an annual event and urged the corporate world and other well-wishers to support the initiative.

“We just wanted to set the ball rolling as a board and we hope others will come on board. Next year we want to see the boxers and journalists walking away with huge chunks of cash.

“We also want to include other categories such as best boxing referees, ringside officials and others,” said Zimba.

The post Boxing board awards outstanding boxers appeared first on The Nation Online.





