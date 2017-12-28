Some top artists in the country have advised their fans to celebrate responsibly the festive season and thanked them for their support in 2017.

Lulu, who on Christmas performed at Premier Lodge in Blantyre, said the festive season was time to celebrate but people should also refrain from violence.

“The year 2017 has been a very good year and I want to thank God for the gift of life. I also want to take this opportunity to wish people all the best during this festive season and also thank them for the support,” Lulu said.

He said that, during the festive season, some people fail to control themselves.

“We must all celebrate responsibly. Don’t drink and drive,” Lulu said.

Having worked hard in the year 2017, in terms of production and live performances, Lulu said he would strive to do more in 2018.

“In 2018, I am looking at the possibility of dropping more singles and this will actually start in January. Working on singles will culminate in me releasing an album eventually,” the musician-cum producer said.

Lawi, who has just released his latest album Sunset in the Sky, said he was happy with the support he has received from people.

“We, as musicians, are where we are because of the support people give us. So, I say thank you for all the support in 2017. All I can say is celebrate responsibly,” Lawi said.

Lawi said his latest album was a festive season gift to the people and called upon them to buy it and listen to the messages in all the songs.

“Sunset in the Sky is a Malawian story and, so, I am trying to tell this story to the rest of the world. For a long time, we have not been able to export our music and, so, I believe I have done better with this album,” he said.

Lawi said people should share the album.

“Buy the album and get to know the music. I love you all and thank you very much for supporting me in 2017. I am a Malawian child,” he said.

Saint also wished people all the best and thanked them for the support in 2017.

“It’s been a great year. I would like to thank God for the talent and, then, people for the support. I have grown with my music and the support I have received has motivated me,” Saint said.

The youthful artist has made headlines this year, especially with the song ‘Delilah’, which was nominated in the category of Song of the Year during the Urban Music People 2017 Awards.

Unfortunately, the song failed to win the award which went to Malceba’s ‘Apsye Mtima’.